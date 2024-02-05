Azerbaijan's Central Bank registers Georgian insurance company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has added Insurance Broker Magnus LLC, a local affiliate of Georgian insurance giant Magnus, to the registry, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Central Bank (CBA)

According to the report, a foreign broker has resumed operations in Azerbaijan's insurance sector after a five-year absence. GrECo JLT Specialty GmbH, an Austrian company, was last registered as an insurance broker in 2019.

With the new company's debut into the insurance market, the number of foreign brokers on the CBA registry has increased to 86.

Magnus has been providing insurance and reinsurance services in Georgia since 2016.

