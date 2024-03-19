Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on March 18 climbed by 83 cents, reaching $88.57 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by 86 cents (to $87.06 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $69.13 per barrel, which is 83 cents more than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea rose by 87 cents on March 18 compared to the previous indication, to $86.24.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on March 19.

