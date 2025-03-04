Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan move forward with fiber optic cable construction (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The next phase of the construction of the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Line, a key component of the Digital Silk Way project aimed at creating a digital corridor between Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan, has begun, Trend reports.

A document approving the agreement on the construction of the submarine fiber-optic communication lines along the seabed of the Caspian Sea was signed with the participation of the Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Ali Asadov and Olzhas Bektenov. The document was signed by Emil Masimov, Chairman of the Board of AzerTelecom, and Bagdat Musin, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhtelecom.

The Trans-Caspian Cable Project, which is strategically significant for the region, involves the construction of a 380 km long fiber-optic cable line along the seabed of the Caspian Sea, connecting Sumgait (Azerbaijan) and Aktau (Kazakhstan). This will enable high-capacity data transmission, supporting speeds of up to 400 terabits per second.

The construction process will be carried out in multiple stages, including the assessment of coastal areas and the seabed, the design and production of high-quality, durable cables, as well as their transportation and installation. AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom plan to complete the construction by the end of 2026.

The Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Line is a crucial part of the Digital Silk Way project, which aims to create a mega digital telecommunications corridor spanning the territories of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan. This digital infrastructure will provide the most optimal and shortest route for data transmission with high bandwidth and minimal latency, boosting regional cooperation and contributing to the sustainable development of these countries.