Kyrgyzstan discloses coal extracted in 2024

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 4. Kyrgyzkomur, the Kyrgyz state coal enterprise, extracted 1.6 million tons of coal in 2024, Trend reports via the country's Energy Ministry.

The company also carried out overburden works totaling 11.1 million cubic meters. Kyrgyzkomur has received 20 licenses for the development and exploration of mineral deposits, with preparatory works currently underway at these sites.

Additionally, two novel resource deposits, Zagara-2 and Urmizan-3, situated in the southern sector of the nation, were initiated into the development phase in the preceding year.

In 2024, to ensure a timely supply of affordable coal during the autumn-winter period, Kyrgyzkomur signed agreements with 75 fuel bases located across the country. From the Ak-Ulak deposit, 80,000 tons of coal were extracted and transferred to the Bishkek city administration on July 6, 2024.

Kyrgyzkomur was established by a decree of the government of Kyrgyzstan on June 2, 2012, with the aim of promoting and implementing state policy in the coal mining industry. The enterprise also serves to coordinate the production and economic activities of coal mining companies, specifically in ensuring the domestic market is supplied with local coal.