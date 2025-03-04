Ukraine commemorates Khojaly genocide victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Commemorative events dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide were held in several cities of Ukraine, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The committee noted that in Kryvyi Rih city, the Azerbaijani diaspora activists, paying tribute to both the Khojaly genocide victims and the victims of the Holodomor, laid wreaths and flower bouquets at the "Holodomor" memorial complex and observed a moment of silence to honor the memory of the victims of the genocide. Afterward, the participants were provided with detailed information about the history of the Khojaly tragedy.

In Kharkiv, the memory of the Khojaly genocide victims was also honored. The event was attended by the Honorary Consul of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv Afgan Salmanov, the Honorary Consul of Albania in Kharkiv Shahin Omarov, the Head of the Department for Foreign Economic Relations and International Relations of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration's Investment and Foreign Economic Activity Department Inessa Glushenko, the Chairman of the "Friendship" Society of Kharkiv Region Murad Omarov, People's Artist of Ukraine Katib Mammadov, representatives of scientific institutes, members of the creative and educational communities, as well as residents of Kharkiv.

The speakers stressed the cruelty of the crimes committed by the Armenian separatists in Khojaly and the importance of recognizing this tragedy and the massacre of innocent people as an act of genocide by the whole world. A documentary film about the Khojaly genocide was shown afterward.

Following the event, the participants of the event visited the photo exhibition dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide at the "Buzok" gallery of the Kharkiv Information-Exhibition Center.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide - one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century - was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

