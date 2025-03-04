Our main goal lies in improving business and investment climate in Azerbaijan - Caspian Energy Club

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Our main goal is to improve the business and investment climate in Azerbaijan, First Deputy CEO of Caspian Energy Club Rasim Mahmudov said at the B2B Forum on the development of business relations between Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia and Finland, held in Baku today, Trend reports.

He mentioned that the Caspian Energy Club organizes events in this direction.

"We are trying to establish mutual relations in the format of B2B, meetings, breakfasts, and evaluate cooperation opportunities. In 2023, we created the international branch of the Caspian Energy Club. The main goal of this organization is to organize our activities abroad. In recent years, we have organized large forums in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, the Czech Republic, and Latvia. These events are ongoing," he added.

Caspian Energy Club was established in June 2002 with the active participation of Caspian Energy and the support of large oil-gas companies operating in the Caspian, Black Sea, and Baltic regions.

