Azerbaijani business community shows growing interest in Latvian market - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. There is a growing interest of the Azerbaijani business community in the Latvian market, Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Edgars Skuja said at a B2B Forum dedicated to the development of business relations between Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland, Trend reports.

“Speaking about our relations and trade exchange, our friendship is growing stronger and the volume of trade continues to increase. We have seen the expansion of our products entering the Azerbaijani market, as well as the growing interest of the Azerbaijani business community in Latvia,” the ambassador said.

According to him, new prospects are opening up for cooperation between the countries, both in political terms and in terms of prosperity and well-being of the people.

Skuja noted that the LEF Network Azerbaijan project aimed at developing economic cooperation between Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland has been successful from the outset.

“Contracts have been signed and there is a growing interest from all four participants. We find that interest in the project continues to grow, and without the people behind it, it would not have happened,” the diplomat stated.