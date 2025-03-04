Western Azerbaijan сommunity slams UN human rights commissioner's biased remarks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns the biased statements of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk voiced at the UN Human Rights Council, the statement of Western Azerbaijan Community reads, Trend reports.

“We expected the High Commissioner to condemn the grave consequences of Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani lands, including the destruction of religious and cultural heritage and mine terrorism, and to invite Armenia to sincerely cooperate with Azerbaijan to determine the fates of some 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis.

The High Commissioner also failed to condemn the recent racist speech by Armenia's first President, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, reflecting the goal of creating a mono-ethnic State by deporting Azerbaijanis, the construction of a restaurant on the ruins of an ancient mosque in Yerevan, and occasional revanchist statements from Armenia.

We urge the High Commissioner not to be selective in his approach to international law, international humanitarian law, international human rights law and not to interfere in the work of the judicial system of a sovereign state,” the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community reads.