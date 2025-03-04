Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan set ambitious goal to boost trade turnover by 2030

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 4. Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan aim to increase trade turnover between the countries to $500 million by 2030, Trend reports.

This was discussed during a meeting in a narrow format between the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, and Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda in Dushanbe.

The Kyrgyz side confirmed its readiness to act as an effective link for the supply of Tajik products to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) market and expressed interest in studying Tajikistan's experience in agricultural product processing.

Significant attention was given to the successful cooperation in the energy sector, and the importance of the prompt implementation of the CASA-1000 power transmission project from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Pakistan and Afghanistan was emphasized.

Moreover, the sides highlighted the need to resume direct air communication between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan as an essential factor for activating bilateral ties.

The data from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan shows that trade turnover between the countries amounted to $1.6 million in 2024, which is 30 percent less than in 2023 ($2.3 million).