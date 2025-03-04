Middle Corridor gains momentum with new agreements to enhance regional connectivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) International Association held its General Assembly meeting today in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

Representatives from ten countries, including leaders of railway administrations and high-ranking officials from transport and logistics companies, participated in the meeting. The discussion focused on the rising importance of the Middle Corridor, also known as the TITR, as one of the key arteries for regional transport connectivity.

The gathering highlighted that under the framework of close cooperation among TITR member states, several comprehensive measures have been implemented to improve cargo operations. These include the integration of modern analytical information systems and the establishment of real-time cargo tracking services. The introduction of the "Digital Trade Corridor" multimodal platform and the "Fast Customs" platform by Singapore’s Global DTC (Digital Trade Corridor) company has increased transparency in operations and strengthened control mechanisms.

The meeting particularly noted the increase in cargo capacity on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which is set to expand from one million tons annually to five million tons, with operations on this route being revived.

Participants also emphasized that the main goal is to improve the efficiency of the transport system by ensuring cargo security, agreeing on uniform tariffs, and increasing the speed of cargo flows, all of which will meet the needs of all partners. This approach will enable Middle Corridor countries to achieve long-term success.

Following the discussions, the assembly reviewed the confirmed tariff rates for the TITR Development Working Group for 2025. Additionally, the cargo transportation plan for this year via the Middle Corridor and its implementation plan were approved. A decision was also made to open a representative office of the TITR in the city of Xi'an, China.

The session concluded with the signing of agreements, including those on the organization of feeder connections between Caspian Sea ports and the provision of loading services for feeder vessels.

The event continued with the "Middle Corridor via the Caspian Sea" forum, where participants exchanged ideas on the efficient organization of maritime transport and discussed potential future actions in this direction.

