Bakcell opens a new customer service center in Sumgait (PHOTO)

The leader in innovation and speed, Bakcell, has opened a new Customer Service Center in the city of Sumgait. The new center offers customers more convenient, faster, and modern services, creating a unique experience for its clients.

Located at 196 Sulh Street, the new Customer Service Center not only provides traditional services but also offers the opportunity to explore the latest technological innovations from Bakcell. At the center, customers can take advantage of modern technological solutions and receive detailed information about AI-based services. For instance, electronic kiosks and a queue management system ensure higher quality and faster customer service.

It is worth noting that the new Customer Service Center in Sumgait is the 21st center opened by Bakcell across the country.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is the first and largest private telecommunications company in Azerbaijan, currently providing innovative, high-quality, and fast telecommunications services to more than three million customers. The company contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through artificial intelligence solutions and is one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the Azerbaijani economy.

Bakcell is part of “NEQSOL Holding”, an international group of companies operating in the telecommunications, energy, high-tech, and construction sectors in various countries around the world.