Shell streamlines executive committee with new leadership appointments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Shell has announced changes to its Executive Committee and leadership structure as part of its ongoing transformation, aimed at delivering more value with fewer emissions, Trend reports.

CEO Wael Sawan highlighted the company's strong performance and simplified business operations over the past two years, emphasizing that now is the right time to move forward with the next phase of its transformation.

The restructuring will focus on three key business areas: Integrated Gas, Upstream and Downstream, Renewables, and Energy Solutions. Additionally, Trading and Supply will be elevated as a key enabler across the organization. In the first half of 2026, Shell plans to integrate its technical divisions from the Projects and Technology directorate into the business lines to streamline operations further.

As part of the leadership changes, Zoë Yujnovich, the Director of Integrated Gas and Upstream, will step down on March 31, 2025, after more than ten years with Shell. She will assist with the transition before leaving the company. Cederic Cremers will become President of Integrated Gas, and Peter Costello will be appointed President of Upstream, both joining the Executive Committee on April 1, 2025.