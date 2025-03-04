Ashgabat hosts key event to foster Turkmenistan's financial sector

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 4. The Ashgabat Stock Exchange (ASE) held a roundtable to discuss the development of Turkmenistan's stock market, Trend reports.

The event brought together representatives of the exchange, brokers, issuers, investors, and other stakeholders.

The participants discussed raising public awareness about securities listed on the ASE, as well as the advantages of investing and raising funds through the stock market. A significant focus was placed on improving legislation in line with modern financial market realities.

Since 2023, the first corporate bonds have appeared on the market, and today, seven companies that have issued bonds are listed on the ASE. The market capitalization of corporate bonds has reached 75 million manat ($ 21.5 million). This financial instrument allows companies to raise funds for business projects while offering investors new investment opportunities.

The Ashgabat Stock Exchange, founded in 2016, continues to develop and organize securities trading exclusively among its members. Currently, the exchange consists of seven legal entities, and its operations are financed through transaction registration and service fees.