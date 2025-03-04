Moscow hosts monument laying ceremony to honor National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The solemn ceremony of laying a monument to the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev was held in the square near the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia in Moscow, Trend reports.

On the memorial slab, it is written: “A monument will be erected here to twice Hero of Socialist Labor, outstanding state and political figure, Chairman of the Commission of the Council of Ministers on construction and development of Baikal-Amur Mainline”.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Rahman Mustafayev, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Vitaly Savelyev, veterans of Baikal-Amur Mainline construction, USSR Ministry of Transport, and others attended the event.

Heydar Aliyev chaired the Commission of the USSR Council of Ministers for the construction and development of the Baikal-Amur Mainline and made a huge contribution to the development of this strategically important project. The monument erected in Moscow symbolizes the recognition of the services of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, to the Soviet Union, in the construction and development of the Baikal-Amur Mainline.