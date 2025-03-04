Garabagh University to enjoy strategic support from Kazakhstan's leading institutions - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Kazakhstan will support Garabagh University by deploying the best lecturers to train students, Kazakhstan's Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek told reporters following a roundtable discussion on strengthening cooperation in higher education between Azerbaijan and Karabakh at ADA University, Trend reports.

“We will send at least 10-15 of our best lecturers who will teach at Garabagh University in English. These are specialists in math, biology, chemistry, artificial intelligence, and computer engineering,” the minister stated.

''In addition, the creation of a special scholarship program for students from Central Asia who want to study in Karabakh is under consideration. We realize how important this is for the brotherly people and we are ready to support it,'' the minister added.

Referring to broader cooperation in education and science, the minister noted that Kazakhstan annually allocates 12 scholarships for Azerbaijani students and also develops academic exchange. Currently, 222 students from Azerbaijan study in Kazakhstan, and about 80 students from Kazakhstan study in Azerbaijan.

“Special attention is paid to the formation of a joint grant research program between the Ministries of Education of the two countries. Our Science Foundation will be the operator on the Kazakh side, which will allow scientists from both countries to jointly develop projects and receive funding,” he noted.

The Minister also stressed the importance of the new agreement with the Supreme Attestation Commission under the President of Azerbaijan, which will give Kazakh scientists the opportunity to publish in Azerbaijani scientific journals.

“We value our relations not just as a strategic partnership, but as brotherly, Turkic relations. We share a common history, language, values, and religion. Therefore, we will develop cooperation, and move to joint educational and scientific projects,” he concluded.