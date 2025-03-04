Initial steps taken to increase Kazakhstan’s oil transit via Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have strong cooperation in the energy sector, with Kazakhstan’s oil currently being transported through Azerbaijan to global markets, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports.

In an interview with local television channels, the minister noted that from March through the end of the previous year, Azerbaijan had transited 2.5 million tons of oil.

"The first steps have already been done, and we have specific intentions to raise these numbers," he added.

Shahbazov further elucidated the strategic significance of the Middle Corridor.

"Undoubtedly, the transport and the Middle Corridor are crucial projects that connect Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and other countries in the region. Both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan play a major role here. Over the past two years, nearly forty bilateral agreements have been signed between the two countries. All these facts are strong evidence that our relations will continue to flourish. I believe that mutual visits greatly contribute to the development of these relations," he noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel