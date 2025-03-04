Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Serbia, Azerbaijan discuss potential avenues for deepening their business ties

4 March 2025
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Azerbaijan and Serbia have discussed prospects for joint activities, opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investments, and industry, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"During a video conference with Adrijana Mesarović, Serbia’s Minister of Economy, we discussed prospects for joint activities, opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investments, and industry and further strengthen our economic partnership," the post reads.

