Azerbaijan's Baku to host Central Baltic Regional Business forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Central-Baltic Regional Business Forum will be held in Baku, Director of the EU Projects Department of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Līga Sičeva said at the B2B Forum today, Trend reports.

"In October this year, the Central-Baltic Regional Business Forum will take place as the final event in Baku. It will be a major event bringing together businesses from different countries. This year, we will also hold two business forums in Estonia and Finland," she pointed out.

Sičeva emphasized that, in collaboration with the Caspian Energy Club, they plan to invite the most promising business partners from Azerbaijan to the Central-Baltic region for a trade mission, which will include visits to Latvia, Estonia, and Finland.

Baku hosts a B2B forum aimed at developing business ties between Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia and Finland. The event is held within the framework of the LEF Network Azerbaijan project with the organizational support of the Caspian Energy Club.

