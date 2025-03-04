Cement output in Turkmenistan surges in Jan. 2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 4. In January 2025, Turkmenistan’s Lebap cement plant produced 111.6 thousand tons of cement, marking a 71.6 percent increase compared to January 2024, Trend reports.

This growth has been achieved through efficient work organization and the implementation of modern technologies. The increase in production will ensure a steady supply of cement for construction

The use of local raw materials in production positively impacts the low cost of the plant's products, which is also beneficial for foreign companies. For example, about 107.5 thousand tons of cement were exported to neighboring Uzbekistan in 2023.

The Lebap Cement Plant, one of the largest manufacturing facilities in Turkmenistan, has been equipped with advanced technologies to meet the needs of the construction industry and regions with cement restructuring.