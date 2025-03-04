Khojaly genocide remembrance in Illinois sparks worldwide media interest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The II International Dialogue Conference titled "Bridge Between the Past and the Future," dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide in the US state of Illinois has been widely covered in foreign media, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The conference in the US state of Illinois attracted significant attention, with notable contributions from geopolitical analyst Malik Ayub Sumbal and Brazilian journalist Fabiana Ceyhan, who shared their perspectives on the Khojaly genocide.

In her article, Fabiana Ceyhan emphasized the violent attack on the city of Khojaly by Armenian military forces, during which 613 innocent civilians, including children, were mercilessly killed. The Brazilian journalist also discussed Azerbaijan's efforts to raise awareness about the genocide and its "Justice for Khojaly!" campaign, aiming to inform global governments and the international community about the truth.

In the same article, geopolitical analyst Malik Ayub Sumbal underscored the importance of global recognition of the Khojaly genocide and called for accountability for those responsible for such atrocities. His book, From Tovuz to Karabakh: A Comprehensive Analysis of the War in the South Caucasus, which deeply examines the region's conflicts, was also highlighted, with copies distributed to conference participants.

For detailed articles, visit the following links:

https://brasiliainfoco.com/jornalista-fabiana-ceyhan-participa-de-conferencia-global-em-chicago-e-fala-sobre-a-tragedia-de-khojaly/

https://omundodiplomatico.com.br/2025/02/25/jornalista-fabiana-ceyhan-participa-de-conferencia-global-em-chicago-e-fala-sobre-a-tragedia-de-khojaly/

https://mundoeturismo.com.br/jornalista-fabiana-ceyhan-participa-de-conferencia-global-em-chicago-e-fala-sobre-a-tragedia-de-khojaly/

https://www.jornaltaguatingadf.com.br/2025/02/internacional-jornalista-fabiana-ceyhan.html?m=1

https://meuquadradinho.com.br/noticia/60415/jornalista-fabiana-ceyhan-participa-de-conferencia-global-em-chicago.html

https://www.portalr10.com/noticia/140690/fabiana-ceyhan-voz-ativa-pela-justica-global-e-o-papel-estrategico-do-azerbaijao-

https://malikayubsumbal.com/malik-ayub-sumbal-author-of-tovuz-to-karabakh-addresses-khojaly-tragedy-at-2nd-global-dialogue/

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel