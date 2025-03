BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4.The US administration will impose 25 percent tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico from March 4, US President Donald Trump said, Trend reports.

"The big thing is that tomorrow there will be tariffs of 25 percent for Canada, 25 percent for Mexico, and that's just the beginning. So they'll have to pay tariffs.

Frankly, all they can do is build their auto plants and other facilities in the United States, in which case they won't have tariffs," the US President said.