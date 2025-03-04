India set to continue operations at Iran's Chabahar Port - Iranian minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. India will continue its operations at Chabahar Port, located in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran, said Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press conference held in Tehran, Sadegh clarified that rumors regarding India's withdrawal from the Chabahar Port were unfounded, emphasizing that operations at the port are ongoing smoothly.

Notably, one of the Iranian government's primary objectives for Chabahar Port is to construct its second phase and provide it with state-of-the-art loading and offloading facilities. The second phase of the port's infrastructure has been finalized, and the installation of equipment has commenced. India has pledged to allocate $370 million toward the port's development.

The port has the capacity to handle 8.5 million tons of cargo annually and can accommodate vessels weighing up to 100,000 tons.

Recently, various media outlets have reported that India may withdraw from Chabahar Port due to the re-imposition of the US maximum pressure policy against Iran.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel