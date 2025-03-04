Grain exports from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan hit record highs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The grain supplies from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan through the Baku Grain Terminal have reached 1.5 million tons, Trend reports.

According to the information this became known following the results of the first meeting of the working group between representatives of the Ministries of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

In the course of the meeting, Vice-Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Ermek Kenzhekhanuly and Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Elchin Zeynalov emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector. The parties noted that the establishment of a working group aimed at strengthening cooperation and identifying key areas of partnership.

Representatives of the two bodies discussed prospects of supplying breeding material (seed) of agricultural animals from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, as well as issues of exchange of seeds of crops, ecological variety tests, and participation in scientific conferences. In addition, the issue of development of joint educational programs and double-diploma education between agrarian universities of the two countries was raised.

Following the results of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue cooperation in the agricultural sphere, work out specific projects in detail, and implement the plans outlined.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover of agricultural products between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in 2024 increased by 5.6 percent over the year and amounted to $78.6 million. Imports from Kazakhstan reached $64.2 million, which is 81.6 percent of total exports.