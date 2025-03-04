Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan deepen co-op in higher education development - minister

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
4 March 2025
Aydan Alasgarli
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are enhancing their collaboration in the field of higher education by expanding academic connections and scientific research, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Trend reports.

Addressing a roundtable discussion at the ADA University on the development of partnerships between the two countries, the Minister emphasized that special attention is being paid to the internationalization of universities, academic exchanges, and cultural dialogue.

"We must focus on exchanges, and the interaction of the new generation," he added.

According to him, universities should primarily focus on science and research. Despite existing rankings and metrics, the key factor remains the generation of new knowledge and its transfer to future generations.

The Minister also noted that as part of the event, agreements and cooperation protocols will be signed between universities in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Additionally, the parties have agreed to develop a joint action plan to annually track the number of joint research projects, published scientific papers, and implemented academic initiatives.

"We aim to transition from solely cultural and political interactions to creating a real academic community. The main focus of our work is science and research, and it is important that real work takes place in this area," Amrullayev added.

