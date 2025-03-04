Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan deepen co-op in higher education development - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan are enhancing their collaboration in the field of higher
education by expanding academic connections and scientific
research, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin
Amrullayev, Trend
reports.
Addressing a roundtable discussion at the ADA University on the
development of partnerships between the two countries, the Minister
emphasized that special attention is being paid to the
internationalization of universities, academic exchanges, and
cultural dialogue.
"We must focus on exchanges, and the interaction of the new
generation," he added.
According to him, universities should primarily focus on science
and research. Despite existing rankings and metrics, the key factor
remains the generation of new knowledge and its transfer to future
generations.
The Minister also noted that as part of the event, agreements
and cooperation protocols will be signed between universities in
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Additionally, the parties have agreed to
develop a joint action plan to annually track the number of joint
research projects, published scientific papers, and implemented
academic initiatives.
"We aim to transition from solely cultural and political
interactions to creating a real academic community. The main focus
of our work is science and research, and it is important that real
work takes place in this area," Amrullayev added.