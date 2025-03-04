Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan deepen co-op in higher education development - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are enhancing their collaboration in the field of higher education by expanding academic connections and scientific research, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Trend reports.

Addressing a roundtable discussion at the ADA University on the development of partnerships between the two countries, the Minister emphasized that special attention is being paid to the internationalization of universities, academic exchanges, and cultural dialogue.

"We must focus on exchanges, and the interaction of the new generation," he added.