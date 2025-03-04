Kazakhstan intends to further develop relations with Azerbaijan in education - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. We intend to further develop our relations with Azerbaijan in the field of education, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel said at a roundtable on strengthening cooperation in higher education between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan at ADA University, Trend reports.

“Relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are at a high level. Our countries are actively carrying out reforms in the field of education,” he said.

The Ambassador also noted that an exhibition of Kazakh universities will be organized in Baku for the first time.