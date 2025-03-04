Israeli press covers Armenian-perpetrated Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. An article dedicated to the Khojaly genocide, titled "A shared pain: Jewish communities commemorate victims of massacre," has been published on the Israeli news website Israel National News Arutz Sheva, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The article discusses how thousands of Jewish communities moved from Azerbaijan to Israel and other parts of the world commemorate the victims of the massacre that took place in Khojaly 33 years ago. It is noted that these communities light candles, read prayers, and hold memorial ceremonies in honor of the Khojaly victims, expressing their respect for their memory.

Rabbi Zamir Isayev of the Safarad community in Baku emphasized that Azerbaijan offered significant support to Israel during the October 7 massacre in Israel in 2023. He also mentioned that a memorial ceremony dedicated to the Khojaly genocide victims was held at a Jewish school under the guidance of the Rabbi.

The article also highlights the solidarity demonstrated in Azerbaijan toward the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

“The shared suffering of Azerbaijan and Israel has become a bridge of hope and unity between the two peoples, strengthening diplomatic ties and mutual support on the international stage,” stated Adam Amilov, president of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association "AzIz" during a memorial ceremony for the Khojaly tragedy organized in Israel.

The full article can be read by following this link: https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/404585.

