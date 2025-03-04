Eni's Plenitude expands renewable energy portfolio with new 37MW solar plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Plenitude and Infrastrutture S.p.A., through their joint venture Hergo Renewables, have completed the construction of a 37 MW agri-voltaic plant in Montalto di Castro, Lazio, Trend reports.

The plant is now operational and will produce over 70 GWh of electricity annually, enough to power approximately 22,000 households.

This addition to Plenitude's renewable energy portfolio in Italy brings the company’s installed capacity to over 1 GW. The Montalto di Castro plant is the first of several solar projects planned by Hergo Renewables in Italy and Spain.

The project was carried out in collaboration with the National Biodiversity Future Centre (NBFC), which ensured the preservation of local biodiversity. The NBFC, funded by the EU NextGenerationEU initiative, works to conserve and enhance Italian and Mediterranean biodiversity and involves over 2,000 scientists and 48 institutions.

Plenitude's Head of Renewable Energy in Italy, Paolo Bellucci, emphasized the company's commitment to expanding renewable energy production, with a goal of reaching 10 GW of installed capacity by 2028. Pier Francesco Rimbotti, CEO of Hergo Renewables, highlighted the collaboration with CNR and the University of Tuscia to integrate nature-based solutions into the plant’s design, ensuring it aligns with both energy and biodiversity goals.

Prof. Maria Chiara Carrozza, President of the CNR, underscored the significance of the plant in advancing sustainable energy production while protecting biodiversity.