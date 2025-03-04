Kazakhstan to lend vital wagon assistance to Azerbaijani Railways

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) will provide wagon assistance to Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC, the Secretary General of the "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" (TITR) International Association Gaidar Abdikerimov said at the association meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

"During today’s meeting, organizational issues of the executive body, the formation of a pool of wagons along the TITR route (Middle Corridor), and the provision of wagon support by the KTZ national company to the railways of Azerbaijan and Georgia will be discussed," he noted.

Will be updated