Azerbaijani MFA reacts to UN human rights commissioner's remarks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The assessment of efforts to achieve peace should not overshadow the full picture, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said in response to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, Trend reports.

The spokesperson mentioned that to achieve justice, all those accused or convicted of war crimes, ethnic cleansing, military aggression, torture, and other grave crimes must be held accountable.

"Fair judicial proceedings, following international legal standards, are crucial for establishing the truth, ensuring justice for the victims, and upholding the rule of law. Only through truth and healing wounds will peace and reconciliation triumph over impunity," Hajizada emphasized.

