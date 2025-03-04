SCO seeks to expand trade and investment ties with Iran - Secretariat (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Iran’s accession as the ninth member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has expanded opportunities for cooperation in multiple sectors, a source at the SCO Secretariat told Trend.

The Islamic Republic of Iran officially became a full member of the SCO during the organization’s 23rd summit in July 2023, held under India’s presidency. "Iran's full membership has enriched the cooperation within the Organization in many fields," the SCO Secretariat stated.

With Iran’s significant role as an oil and gas producer, its inclusion strengthens energy cooperation among SCO members, which collectively account for 20% of the world's oil reserves and 50% of global gas reserves. "With Iran's inclusion, there is further potential for collaborative energy projects, exploration, development of infrastructure, and coordinated policies to stabilize energy markets," the source noted.

Beyond energy, Iran’s membership provides a strategic advantage in connectivity. "Iran's strategic location offers improved access to the Middle East and beyond. This can lead to the development of transport corridors, enhancing connectivity between the Member States," the source emphasized.

Iran is also expected to contribute to regional security efforts, particularly in countering terrorism and other threats. Additionally, the country’s technological expertise in fields such as information and communication technology and biotechnology presents further opportunities for collaboration.

Cultural exchange is another area in which Iran is expected to make a significant impact. "SCO framework promotes cultural cooperation among the Member States. Iran's rich heritage will contribute to humanitarian exchange programs within the Organization," the SCO Secretariat added.

Furthermore, Iran is actively working to strengthen trade and investment ties with SCO member states by reducing trade barriers, facilitating transactions, and promoting economic integration. "Iran's trade with SCO member states reached $41 billion in 2023, marking a 10.26% increase compared to the previous year. China remained Iran’s largest trading partner within the bloc, accounting for approximately $30.32 billion of the total trade volume, followed by India and Russia," the source said.

According to the SCO, in the first ten months of 2024, Iran’s trade with other SCO members continued to grow, reaching $37.1 billion - a 5.5% increase over the same period in the previous year. "Iranian exports to SCO countries also saw significant growth, with around 54.5 million tons of goods worth $18 billion exported in 2023, reflecting a 41% rise in cargo volume".

The SCO rep also highlighted Iran’s efforts to establish new international transport corridors aimed at improving connectivity and trade routes. "These corridors are expected to streamline logistics, lower transportation costs, and enhance trade efficiency for all parties involved," the source added.