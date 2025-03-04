Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia assess enhanced use of Middle Corridor’s potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. A trilateral conference of important railway authorities was held today in Baku as part of events hosted by the International Association of Legal Entities of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC; David Peradze, CEO of Georgian Railways JSC; and Nurlan Saurambayev, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia discussed ways to more efficiently utilize the potential of the Middle Corridor, focusing on improving the delivery of container cargo from China to European destinations during the meeting.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding coordinated actions for timely delivery of container cargo from China to Europe, as well as measures to ensure the uninterrupted, reliable, and efficient functioning of international corridors. One of the key topics was the operationalization of the "Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd." Joint Venture, which has been established between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia.

The regional significance of cooperation in railway freight transportation among the key transit countries of the Middle Corridor was emphasized, particularly the vital contribution of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line to East-West freight transport, with an annual capacity of up to 5 million tons.

The officials noted the successful dispatch of the first container block train from Kazakhstan's logistics center in Xi'an to Azerbaijan in March of the previous year, marking a significant milestone in their collaborative efforts.

In 2024, a total of 287 block trains were received from China, heading towards Azerbaijan and Europe. Plans are underway to increase this number to 600 in the current year, reflecting the growing efficiency and capacity of the Middle Corridor.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of joint efforts with TITR to accelerate cargo flows, aiming to elevate the China-Central Asia-Azerbaijan route to a new global level. The participants agreed that diversifying joint activities among railway administrations could further enhance cargo transit volumes along the Middle Corridor.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel