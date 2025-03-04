Kyrgyz PM arrives in Tajikistan for high-level talks

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 4. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliyev has arrived in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, for a one-day working visit, Trend reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

As part of the visit, Kasymaliyev is scheduled to hold talks with the Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Kohir Rasulzoda.

The meetings will focus on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding promising areas of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, including trade and economic ties, energy, transportation, and cultural-humanitarian initiatives.

Additionally, the visit includes a scheduled tour of the Rogun Hydropower Plant to introduce the Kyrgyz delegation to Tajikistan's hydropower expertise.

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan maintain strong economic relations, with a trade turnover of $80 million in 2024, focusing on agriculture, textiles, and construction materials. Despite occasional border tensions, both nations continue to work on strengthening their economic cooperation and expanding trade opportunities.