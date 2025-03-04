Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan set timing for intergovernmental commission meeting

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have agreed to hold the 14th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in the first half of this year, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, and the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed on mutual steps to organize the 14th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in the first half of 2025, as well as other events within the bilateral agenda of Uzbek-Azerbaijani cooperation.

During the negotiations, the parties also discussed measures for the timely implementation of the agreements reached, as well as prospects for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, with a focus on the active involvement of the business communities of both countries.

Special attention was given to the implementation of previously agreed projects in the fields of urban planning, tourism, and agriculture. The parties outlined comprehensive tasks for accelerating ongoing work and agreed on further joint steps to support new investment initiatives.

The positive dynamics of investment cooperation were noted. Currently, 257 enterprises with Azerbaijani capital operate in Uzbekistan, including 56 joint ventures and 201 companies with 100 percent Azerbaijani participation. Noting the high potential for a significant increase in these figures, the parties agreed to promote promising projects among the business communities of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel