Azerbaijan plots to deploy more personnel in demining operations in Gazakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The number of personnel involved in humanitarian demining operations in Azerbaijan's Gazakh district is planned to be raised, a source in the Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

The demining works have been going on in the territories of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district liberated from occupation since April 2024.

During the operations, 59.9 ha of land were cleared, and 857 anti-personnel mines, 95 anti-tank mines, and 38 unexploded ordnances were found and neutralized.

"The mentioned areas have both challenging terrain and a high level of mine contamination," the source added.

A 12.7-kilometer borderline was established between Azerbaijan and Armenia following border delimitation, ensuring the return of four villages, namely, Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili (6.5 square kilometers) in the Gazakh district to Azerbaijan.

The State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan took control of the territories of these villages of Gazakh district on May 24.

