Latvian food exports to Azerbaijan reach new frontiers in trade growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Latvian food exports to Azerbaijan are on the rise, Director of the EU Projects Department of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Līga Sičeva said at the B2B Forum dedicated to the development of business relations between Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia and Finland, Trend reports.

Sičeva noted that Latvia mainly exports animal products, foodstuffs, chemical products, and pharmaceuticals to Azerbaijan.

“We are particularly pleased with the growth of food exports to Azerbaijan, and these indicators continue to increase,” she emphasized.

According to her, Latvia mainly imports metals, engineering products, as well as foodstuffs and vegetables from Azerbaijan.

“We are pleased that trade is developing in both directions because only with bilateral exchange we can talk about strong economic relations,” Sičeva noted.

Baku hosts a B2B Forum on the development of business ties between Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland. The event is held within the framework of the LEF Network Azerbaijan project, with the organizational support of the Caspian Energy Club.