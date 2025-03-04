SOCAR plans to dismantle out-of-service units at Heydar Aliyev Refinery (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR plans to start dismantling of decommissioned units at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, the company told Trend.

"As in previous years, efforts to upgrade production and infrastructure to meet modern standards will continue at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery in 2025. Over the year, several aging product storage tanks will be refurbished. Additionally, due to the modernization and reconstruction project, some older units and infrastructure have been taken out of service. Starting in 2025, the dismantling of decommissioned units is scheduled to commence," SOCAR stated.

The Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, which produces gasoline, aviation kerosene, diesel fuel, petroleum coke, fuel oil, and other oil products, meets the majority of the domestic market's demand.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn