BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The B2B Forum dedicated to the development of business relations between Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland has started in Baku, Trend reports.

The Forum is held within the framework of the LEF Network Azerbaijan project organized by the Caspian Energy Club.

The forum is attended by Caspian Energy Club Chairman of the Board and CEO Telman Aliyev, Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Edgars Skuja, and media representatives.

Will be updated