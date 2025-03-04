Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 4

Iran Materials 4 March 2025 09:48 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 4, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, eight currencies increased and 37 decreased compared to March 3.

As for CBI, $1 equals 572,337 rials, and one euro is 600,768 rials, while on March 3, one euro was 597,525 rials.

Currency

Rial on March 4

Rial on March 3

1 US dollar

USD

572,337

576,127

1 British pound

GBP

727,380

724,697

1 Swiss franc

CHF

637,857

637,769

1 Swedish króna

SEK

54,360

53,560

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

51,294

51,153

1 Danish krone

DKK

80,550

80,154

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,559

6,586

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,844

156,876

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,854,924

1,863,570

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

204,673

206,074

100 Japanese yens

JPY

381,087

382,418

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,604

74,068

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,486,651

1,496,453

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

397,428

398,385

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

322,454

322,576

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,794

30,826

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,710

15,811

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,381

6,440

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,235

158,277

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,704

43,969

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

357,565

357,616

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,623

153,634

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,522,173

1,532,253

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

425,729

426,382

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

471,223

472,589

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,394

19,520

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

273

274

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

409,739

411,455

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,208

117,957

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,605

79,108

100 Thai baht

THB

1,684,045

1,683,394

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

128,166

129,199

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

392,762

394,109

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

807,245

812,591

1 euro

EUR

600,768

597,525

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

114,451

115,641

1 Georgian lari

GEL

205,427

206,468

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,814

34,809

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,791

7,838

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

175,007

175,882

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,672

338,898

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

992,196

993,975

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,529

52,756

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,159

164,608

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

8,887

8,946

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 736,164 rials and $1 costs 701,325 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 716,113 rials, and the price of $1 totals 682,223 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 910,000–913,000 rials, while one euro is about 956,000–959,000 rials.

