Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 4, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, eight currencies increased and 37 decreased compared to March 3.

As for CBI, $1 equals 572,337 rials, and one euro is 600,768 rials, while on March 3, one euro was 597,525 rials.

Currency Rial on March 4 Rial on March 3 1 US dollar USD 572,337 576,127 1 British pound GBP 727,380 724,697 1 Swiss franc CHF 637,857 637,769 1 Swedish króna SEK 54,360 53,560 1 Norwegian krone NOK 51,294 51,153 1 Danish krone DKK 80,550 80,154 1 Indian rupee INR 6,559 6,586 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,844 156,876 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,854,924 1,863,570 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 204,673 206,074 100 Japanese yens JPY 381,087 382,418 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,604 74,068 1 Omani rial OMR 1,486,651 1,496,453 1 Canadian dollar CAD 397,428 398,385 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 322,454 322,576 1 South African rand ZAR 30,794 30,826 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,710 15,811 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,381 6,440 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,235 158,277 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,704 43,969 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 357,565 357,616 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,623 153,634 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,522,173 1,532,253 1 Singapore dollar SGD 425,729 426,382 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 471,223 472,589 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,394 19,520 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 273 274 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 409,739 411,455 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,208 117,957 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,605 79,108 100 Thai baht THB 1,684,045 1,683,394 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 128,166 129,199 1,000 South Korean won KRW 392,762 394,109 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 807,245 812,591 1 euro EUR 600,768 597,525 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 114,451 115,641 1 Georgian lari GEL 205,427 206,468 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,814 34,809 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,791 7,838 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 175,007 175,882 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,672 338,898 100 Philippine pesos PHP 992,196 993,975 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,529 52,756 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,159 164,608 Venezuelan bolívar VES 8,887 8,946

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 736,164 rials and $1 costs 701,325 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 716,113 rials, and the price of $1 totals 682,223 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 910,000–913,000 rials, while one euro is about 956,000–959,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel