TotalEnergies inaugurates major offshore wind farm in Taiwan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. TotalEnergies, alongside its partners, has officially launched the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan, now fully operational and generating 640 MW of renewable electricity, Trend reports.

The farm is a significant step in TotalEnergies’ offshore wind development efforts in Asia.

TotalEnergies holds a 29.46% stake in Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd., the joint venture behind the project, with other partners including Skyborn Renewables (31.98%), EGCO Group (26.56%), and Sojitz (12%). Skyborn led the development and construction, while TotalEnergies will take over technical operations following the commercial operations date in June 2025.

The Yunlin offshore wind farm, located 15 kilometers off Taiwan’s west coast, consists of 80 turbines, each with an 8 MW capacity. It generates 2.4 TWh of electricity annually, enough to power over 600,000 households and reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 1.2 million tons. The electricity is contracted to Taiwan Power Company under two 20-year power purchase agreements.