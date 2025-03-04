New freight targets for Middle Corridor for 2025 announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The plan for cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor for 2025 envisages a volume of 2.5 million tons, including 96,000 twenty-foot equivalent containers, the Secretary General of the "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" (TITR) International Association Gaidar Abdikerimov said at the Association meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that to implement the approved plan for 2025, railway and port administrations, transport operators, and shipping companies must avoid unjustified delays and downtime of loaded wagons and containers at checkpoints, ports, and port stations of the Caspian and Black Seas, ensuring the unimpeded passage of trains within the established timeframes.

Will be updated