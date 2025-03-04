Kazakhstan stands ready to deploy teaching staff to Garabagh University - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Kazakhstan is ready to send its teaching staff to the Garabagh University, the Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan Sayasat Nurbek said during a roundtable on strengthening cooperation in higher education between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan at ADA University, Trend reports.

"We also want to offer our students from Kazakhstan the opportunity to study at Garabagh University," the minister pointed out.

He also emphasized that Kazakhstan is ready to demonstrate its willingness to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the field of education.

"We believe that the development of education is possible through partnership," Sayasat Nurbek emphasized.

Garabagh University was established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 28, 2023.



Starting from September 23, 2024, Garabagh University began its first academic year with 1,154 students, six faculties, and 27 programs.

