Universities of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan sign cooperation agreements (PHOTO)

Society Materials 4 March 2025 13:25 (UTC +04:00)
Aydan Alasgarli
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. A total of 17 universities from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have joined forces, putting pen to paper on over 40 cooperation agreements, Trend reports.

The documents were signed during a roundtable on strengthening cooperation in higher education between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan at ADA University.

These documents reflect the parties' commitment to expanding academic collaboration, creating joint educational programs, and deepening scientific cooperation.

