Most European companies ready to reinvest in Azerbaijan

6 June 2018 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani FM receives Peru's first ambassador to Baku
Politics 18:22
Azerbaijan sees slight increase in lending
Economy news 17:37
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for June 7
Economy news 17:08
Arab investor buys luxury hotel in Azerbaijan's capital
Economy news 17:07
Azerbaijan joins UNESCO committee for safeguarding of intangible heritage
Politics 17:03
Azerbaijan’s districts record rise in lending
Economy news 16:13
EU warns UK-centered China import scam may shift to Europe's 'Silk Road'
Europe 15:32
Europe seeks U.S. sanction exemptions for its firms in Iran
Europe 15:26
Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing Serbian envoy
Politics 15:17
Karasin: Convention on Caspian Sea to allow resolve many controversial issues
Russia 15:10
Indian Embassy, Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Down Syndrome mark World Environment Day
Society 14:38
Wood Mackenzie says what TANAP needs for future expansion (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:29
Bakcell joins career fair for graduates in Ganja (PHOTO)
ICT 14:29
Deposits of individuals show 20-month growth in Azerbaijan
Economy news 14:23
Azerbaijani committee: Illegal tourist trips to Nagorno-Karabakh prevented
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:18
Report on presidential election in Azerbaijan to be presented at PACE
Politics 13:41
Banks in Azerbaijan increase mortgage lending
Economy news 13:31
EU lawmaker rules out 'mutual recognition' for UK financial firms
Europe 12:40