Clothing production increases in Azerbaijan

3 July 2019 08:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

The total volume of textile production reached 131.05 million manats in Azerbaijan in January-May 2019, which is 47.4 percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

Clothes production decreased by 0.1 percent and reached 57.22 million manats, while the production of leather goods and footwear decreased by 27.7 percent and amounted to 9.02 million manats in January-May 2019.

In total, yarn products, shoes, clothing and leather goods worth 197.3 million manats were produced in the country in January-May 2019 (a 56.1 percent increase over a year).

During the reported period, the retail turnover of yarn products, clothing and footwear reached 2.585 billion manats, having increased by 3.2 percent compared to the same period of 2018. In retail chains, consumers spend about 18 percent of money on clothes and shoes.

The prices for clothes decreased by 0.5 percent, while prices for fabrics increased by 0.1 percent in May compared to April. However, the prices of footwear remained unchanged. The prices for these products increased by 1.2 percent, 4.3 percent and 1 percent over a year, respectively.

Production of clothes and footwear in Azerbaijan (January-May 2019):

Goods produced in January-May 2019

Difference compared to January-May 2018 (%)

Finished goods in warehouses as of June 1, 2019

Clothes

Outer knitwear, 1,000 pieces

33.8

49.9

1.8

Under knitwear, 1,000 pieces

263.1

2.2 times growth

28.9

Socks, 1,000 pairs

1,057.5

110.9

4.0

Professional clothes for men, 1,000 pieces

183.6

122.2

2.3

Jackets and blazers, pieces

805

0.8

4,370

Women's suits, pieces

1,147

57.7

-

Leather goods and footwear

Leather, 1,000 sq. m.

28.9

116.1

140.0

Leather and fur products, 1,000 sq. m.

29.4

39.4

29.4

Footwear, 1,000 pairs

85.7

143.3

24.1

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 20, 2019)

---

