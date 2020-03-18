Georgia works on introduction of rapid tests to detect coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

Georgia intends to introduce quick tests to detect coronavirus infection in the country, Deputy Minister of Health of Georgia Tamar Gabunia said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

According to Gabunia, Georgia is waiting for certain recommendations from those countries that already use this method.

"Often people have a high fever due to the flu or other known viruses, and they do not need specific testing for coronavirus and hospitalization. In such cases, quick tests will be effective," she said.

As of today, Georgia has 34 confirmed cases of Covid-19. In total, 1,008 people are under quarantine in Georgia and 64 others remain in hospitals under the observation of doctors.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

