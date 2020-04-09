Georgian PM: country’s economic growth expected to decline significantly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.9

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia predicts a significant decline in the country’s economic growth due to the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

“We are fighting on two battlefields – for health and economic development, and the victory will not be valuable if we gain it just on one of them,” Gakharia said.

According to the prime minister, the government of Georgia is already working on the plan to ease coronavirus restrictions imposed under the state of emergency, but it should be well-thought-out plan that will balance protection of the health of citizens and the potential for economic development.

"Of course, economic challenges are extremely important today. I can tell more: of course, we expect a serious decline in economic growth. We expect this and therefore, we are making changes to the budget,” the prime minister said.

According to the World Bank, in Georgia, real GDP growth is projected to slow sharply, close to zero percent in 2020, as the impacts of COVID-19 add to an already challenging external environment.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 214 on April 9.

