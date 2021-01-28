Georgia implements program to reduce damage to environment caused by plastic waste

Business 28 January 2021 20:27 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia implements program to reduce damage to environment caused by plastic waste

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

A special program will be implemented in Georgia in order to reduce the damage to the environment caused by plastic waste, Trend reports via Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection.

The program underlies the goals and activities, which are planned to be carried out for the mentioned problem.

The creation of a national program is defined by national waste management legislation and strategic documents.

Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection will work on the document together with CENN and with the support of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Norms close to European standards will increase the environmental responsibility of manufacturers, which will have a positive impact on the environmental situation in the country. There are two main sources of air pollution: transport and industrial facilities. To reduce air pollution by industrial enterprises, the ministry has prepared a very important legislative initiative, which provides for equipping enterprises with appropriate filtration systems and introducing a system of continuous self-monitoring of emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere, ”said Minister of Agriculture Levan Davitashvili.

According to him, the introduction of new regulations will ensure the reduction of the harmful impact on the environment from the industrial sector to a minimum.

