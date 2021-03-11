Georgian bank eyes to support families with small houses, shelters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

A Memorandum was signed between Georgian Liberty Bank and the LEPL Agency For State Care And Assistance For the (Statutory) Victims of Human trafficking, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Under the Memorandum, Liberty Bank continues to be an outstanding partner of the agency and carries on to do the work stated years ago, to reimburse the utility costs of 54 small family-type houses and day shelters for homeless children across the country throughout the year under the social responsibility program.

Liberty Bank fully finances the electricity and natural gas bills consumed by the state-run small family houses and day shelters for homeless children, amounting to 500,000 lari ($150,865) throughout the year.

As of January 2021, 278 children in state care live in small family-type houses, including 56 persons with disabilities, 168 children living on the streets receive daily services at homeless shelters and day care centers.

"The partnership with the agency has been going on for years, also, the proper implementation of the agreement is exemplary. Liberty has proven that it is actively involved in the development of the community, is a responsible company and the greatest is their help, for which we would like to thank them once again," said Director of the Agency for State Care and Assistance For the (Statutory) Victims of Human trafficking, Meri Maghlaperidze.

