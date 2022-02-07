Azerbaijan's AzerGold prospecting precious metals in liberated Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC started prospecting work in Kalbajar district [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 Second Karabakh War] in the autumn of 2021, the CJSC’s Board Chairman Zakir Ibrahimov said, Trend reports.

Ibrahimov made the remark at a press conference on the results of last year and the upcoming tasks of the company.

According to him, the prospecting work launched within the study of non-ferrous metal deposits in the liberated territories covers the Tutkhun field in the basin of the river of the same name in the southeast of Kalbajar district.

He also noted that for the purpose of a phased search for precious metals in the territory of the Tutkhun group of fields and its flanks (Orujlu, Bashlibel, Khanlanli, Asrik and other areas) with a total area of ​​about 300 square kilometers, appropriate procedures were carried out. Research work is underway as part of the geological exploration program.

At the same time, relevant work is being carried out to obtain hyperspectral images from satellites, process them, and conduct remote (non-invasive) studies meeting modern standards.

The company’s head added that the relevant departments are taking the necessary steps to completely clear the territory of the Tutkhun group of deposits and its flanks from mines and unexploded ordnances for geological exploration.