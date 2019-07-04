BP eyes to start drilling first exploration well at SWAP by year-end

4 July 2019 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Drilling the first exploratory well at the Shallow Water Absheron Peninsula (SWAP) prospective exploration area is scheduled to begin by the end of 2019, Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey (AGT) at BP Gary Jones told reporters in Baku, Trend reports.

He reminded that a contract for the development of SWAP area has been signed. "This is a promising contract with great potential," he said. "According to the results of exploration work in this contract area, we expect to discover oil."

He noted that Satti, a self-elevating floating drilling rig, was delivered to Azerbaijan from Kazakhstan for exploration drilling. After certain modernization, it will be involved in operations in the shallow waters around the Absheron Peninsula, he added.

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR and Kazakhstan's KazMunaiGas signed a memorandum of cooperation in January 2019, on the basis of which the joint geological exploration will be carried out. The memorandum was signed in Baku by the heads of both companies, namely SOCAR’s Rovnag Abdullayev and KazMunaiGas’ Alik Aydarbayev.

The memorandum provides for the study of potential projects for joint geological and geophysical work, oil and gas exploration, the exploration of the possibilities of cooperation in the fields of transportation, trade, and geological work in the Caspian Sea, among others.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SOCAR, UNDP discuss future plans (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 14:13
After repair, SOCAR proceeds to export its oil via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline
Business 14:09
BP to conduct seismic survey on block D230
Business 13:43
Turkmenistan to hold international oil, gas forum
Oil&Gas 12:47
SOCAR and Baker Hughes, a GE company, hold meeting in Baku
Oil&Gas 11:27
SOCAR expands gas stations network in Romania
Oil&Gas 3 July 14:57
Latest
Australia intends to increase trade with Iran
Economy 17:20
India plans $330 billion renewables push by 2030 without hurting coal
Other News 17:09
Ireland shows interest in joint economic projects with Turkmenistan
Economy 17:08
Opportunities for Barama startups expanded
ICT 17:03
Uzbekistan Airways opens tender to purchase gear oil
Tenders 17:00
Major funds to be invested in 2 projects in Iranian province
Economy 16:59
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 16:57
Commissioning of new wells at ACG, Shah Deniz continues
Business 16:56
Georgia, Serbia define main directions of trade, economic co-op
Economy 16:47